Roche Aktie

WKN: 891106 / ISIN: US7711951043

09.12.2025 07:26:59

Roche Announces CE Mark For Its Cobas BV/CV Assay

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY, RO.SW) announced the CE Mark for its cobas BV/CV assay to identify specific bacteria and yeast responsible for BV and CV in vaginal samples from symptomatic patients collected using the cobas PCR Media tube. The company said the cobas BV/CV assay delivers accurate and specific results, allowing healthcare professionals to deliver targeted therapies to patients more quickly. The cobas BV/CV assay is now available in countries accepting the CE Mark.

"The cobas BV/CV assay protects women from the risks of delayed or incorrect treatment, leading to faster relief from symptoms and a reduced likelihood of serious future complications," said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

