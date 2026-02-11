Ryder System Guides Q1, FY26 Well Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Ryder System, Inc. (R) initiated its earnings, comparable earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026, well below Estimates. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter, well below view.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.95 to $2.20 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $2.10 to $2.35 per share.

On average, nine analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $12.80 to $13.80 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $13.45 to $14.45 per share on total revenue growth of 1 percent and operating revenue growth of 3 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $14.63 per share on revenue growth of 13.53 percent to $13.62 billion for the year.

"We achieved an annual benefit of $100 million from our multi-year strategic initiatives, with incremental benefits expected in 2026," says Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez.

"We expect another year of earnings growth in 2026, driven by $70M in incremental benefits from upsized strategic initiatives," added Ryder CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, R is trading on the NYSE at $207.90, down $4.51 or 2.12 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com