(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics (005935.KS) is expected to unveil its first humanoid robot at CES 2027 in Las Vegas as the company looks for new growth drivers beyond its core semiconductor and smartphone businesses, according to reports.

The South Korean technology giant plans to introduce the robot at the annual technology trade show from January 6-9, 2027. The planned debut follows a demonstration of a humanoid robot prototype to Samsung's board of directors last week, according to the reports.

The demonstration took place at Samsung's robotics research center in southern Seoul, where board members were briefed on the robot's full-body control capabilities and its ability to pick up and manipulate objects using its arms and hands, the reports said.

The reports said Samsung has applied precision machining and assembly technologies developed for its Galaxy foldable smartphones to the robot's hands. The technology is expected to enable the humanoid to handle and manipulate objects with a high level of dexterity.

Samsung is focusing on hand manipulation, a major challenge in humanoid robotics, according to the reports. The company aims to develop robots capable of reliably grasping, turning and repositioning objects, skills considered important for future manufacturing applications.

005935.KS closed regular trading at 145,000 won, up 8,000 won, or 5.84%, on November 27.