SAP Aktie
WKN: 879535 / ISIN: US8030542042
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12.05.2026 15:46:05
SAP Introduces Autonomous Enterprise To Enhance Critical Business Workflows
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, SAP SE (SAP) announced the launch of Autonomous Enterprise to help enhance the world's most critical business workflows, deepening partnerships with Anthropic, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Palantir.
The unified AI platform comprises building, contextualizing and governing agents, an autonomous suite that executes core business operations and a new user experience that redefines how people work with enterprise software.
The company also introduced Industry AI, expanding its deep industry portfolio through seven autonomous solutions that will enable start-to-finish industry processes and embed sector-specific process logic, data models and regulatory requirements.
Additionally, SAP unveiled Joule Work, redefining how users engage with SAP software, as well as new agent-led transformation tooling to reduce ERP migration efforts.
Currently, SAP is trading at $168.01, down 1.28 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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