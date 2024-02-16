16.02.2024 10:00:03

Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2023

Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2023

Aubagne, February 16, 2024

Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading partner of the biopharma industry, has released its Universal Registration Document 2023 including the Annual Financial Report today. The document is available under the following link: https://ir-reports.sartorius.com/en/ssb/fy-2023
Financial calendar 
March 26, 2024     Annual General Meeting 
April 18, 2024        Publication of the quarterly figures January to March 2024 
July 19, 2024         Publication of the half-year figures January to June 2024 
October 17, 2024   Publication of the nine-month figures January to September 2024
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. Currently, more than 10,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.
Contact
Timo Lindemann
External Communications 
+49 (0)551.308.4724
timo.lindemann@sartorius.com 
