Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2023
Aubagne, February 16, 2024
Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading partner of the biopharma industry, has released its Universal Registration Document 2023 including the Annual Financial Report today. The document is available under the following link: https://ir-reports.sartorius.com/en/ssb/fy-2023.
Financial calendar
March 26, 2024 Annual General Meeting
April 18, 2024 Publication of the quarterly figures January to March 2024
July 19, 2024 Publication of the half-year figures January to June 2024
October 17, 2024 Publication of the nine-month figures January to September 2024
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. Currently, more than 10,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.
Contact
Timo Lindemann
External Communications
+49 (0)551.308.4724
timo.lindemann@sartorius.com
