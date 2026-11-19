On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 9, 2026, Securitize (NYSE:SECZ) announced $18.6 million in revenue, making it the second-highest revenue quarter in company history. The company is building regulated infrastructure for digital securities, expanding from technology fees into credit origination and trading commissions. With $300 million in liquid balance-sheet reserves, it has significant flexibility to scale institutional partnerships. Three things management said stand out.

Management is expanding beyond digital record-keeping into structured asset-backed finance (using real-world collateral, such as loans, to back digital tokens) through its acquisition of the credit platform River One. Moving into origination allows the company to earn net interest margins (the spread between borrowing costs and lending yields) rather than relying solely on fixed servicing fees.

Tokenized stock offerings require proper legal backing, and Securitize relies on its broker-dealer (a licensed entity that buys and sells securities) licenses rather than temporary regulatory exemptions. Demonstrating compliant equity tokenization with its own stock proves that institutional security entitlement structures can operate inside current U.S. financial rules.

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