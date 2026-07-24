Sensient Technologies CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 864463 / ISIN: US81725T1007
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24.07.2026 13:15:18
Sensient Technologies Boosts FY26 EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) raised its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while trimming annual revenue growth outlook.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.10 to $4.20 per share on revenue growth in the high single-digits to low double-digits in local currency. Local currency adjusted earnings growth is now expected in the mid-teen to high teen growth.
Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $3.70 to $3.90 per share on revenue growth in the high single-digits to double-digits in local currency. Local currency adjusted earnings growth was expected in the high single-digits to double digits.
In Friday's pre-market trading, SXT is trading on the NYSE at $119.06, up $2.03 or 1.74 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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