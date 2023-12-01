Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Sensirion Holding AG announces changes to the Executive Board and Board of Directors



December 01. 2023, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems, announces changes to its Executive Board and Board of Directors.

Rahel Meuwly has been appointed as the new VP Human Resources and member of the Executive Board as of 1 November 2023. Rahel Meuwly holds a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of St. Gallen. She was Head of People and Places at Appway AG until 2022.

The previous VP Human Resources, Heiko Lambach, will remain with Sensirion but has expressed his desire to focus more on talent diagnostics and cultural development in the future, after more than 12 years in the VP role. This emphasizes the growing importance of talent management as well as Sensirion's award-winning corporate culture.

Furthermore, Johannes Bleuel, former VP Operations, has decided to take on new challenges after more than eleven years at Sensirion and left the company at the end of November 2023. Franziska Brem, who holds a PhD in Materials Science from ETH Zurich, has been appointed as his successor. After several years at ABB, she heads the Packaging department at Sensirion, which plays a central role at the interface between R&D and Operations.

In addition, Francois Gabella, a long-standing member of our Board of Directors, will not be available for a further term of office at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in May 2024. The Board of Directors will propose the election of Henri Mrejen at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Henri Mrejen holds a master's degree in Engineering from Centrale Supélec in Paris. He held management positions in various industries before joining 7-Industries, Sensirion’s anchor shareholder, as Head of Investments. Henri Mrejen is also the Chairman of Supervisory Board of Tecinvest Holding AG, the global leader for laser beam deflection systems, based in Germany.

