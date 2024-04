SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

SFS receives approval for all proposals at the 2024 Annual General Meeting



25.04.2024 / 06:51 CET/CEST



The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at the 31st Annual General Meeting of the SFS Group. The General Meeting conducted its first vote on the Sustainability Report, which it approved. Tanja Birner was elected as a new member to the Board of Directors. The proposed dividend of CHF 2.50 per share was also confirmed. Media & Newsroom To the full media release Mit freundlichen Grüssen

