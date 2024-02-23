SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Rating

SFS receives top result at the Swiss Employer Awards



23.02.2024 / 06:23 CET/CEST



SFS won fourth place at the 2024 Swiss Employer Awards in the category “Large Companies with +1,000 employees” and has been awarded the seal of quality. The company is pleased with the good result it achieved once again in Switzerland’s largest employee survey, and views it as a success. At the same time, SFS intends to undertake a focused analysis of the valuable insights gained to further develop the company. Media & Newsroom Read the full media release here Mit freundlichen Grüssen

Best regards



Lukas Graf

Valentina Dönz



Corporate Communications



SFS Group AG

Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg

T +41 71 727 53 50 M +41 78 880 49 90

corporate.communications@sfs.com

sfs.com

End of Media Release

