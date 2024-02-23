|
23.02.2024 06:23:44
SFS receives top result at the Swiss Employer Awards
SFS Group Schweiz AG
SFS won fourth place at the 2024 Swiss Employer Awards in the category “Large Companies with +1,000 employees” and has been awarded the seal of quality. The company is pleased with the good result it achieved once again in Switzerland’s largest employee survey, and views it as a success. At the same time, SFS intends to undertake a focused analysis of the valuable insights gained to further develop the company.
