SFS stays well on track in the financial year 2023

The SFS Group achieved a stable development despite a difficult economic environment. It met its defined financial targets, recording third-party sales of CHF 3,090.8 million and an EBIT margin of 11.7%. The high level of investment in the realization of growth projects is proving to be worthwhile and focused. SFS also made further important progress in the area of sustainability and is set to meet its targets for education and training, as well as reducing CO2 emissions.

