22.03.2024 06:34:50
SFS supports Solvatten in its mission to provide access to clean water for all
SFS Group Schweiz AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
On the occasion of today’s World Water Day, SFS Group announces its new strategic partnership with Solvatten. The Swedish company develops and manufactures environmentally friendly water cannisters for people with restricted access to clean and warm water. The fasteners in the portable cannisters have to meet high standards in terms of longevity and resistance to corrosion. SFS optimized these fasteners and provides them to Solvatten, along with an annual financial contribution.
