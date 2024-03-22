22.03.2024 06:34:50

SFS supports Solvatten in its mission to provide access to clean water for all

SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
SFS supports Solvatten in its mission to provide access to clean water for all

22.03.2024 / 06:34 CET/CEST

On the occasion of today’s World Water Day, SFS Group announces its new strategic partnership with Solvatten. The Swedish company develops and manufactures environmentally friendly water cannisters for people with restricted access to clean and warm water. The fasteners in the portable cannisters have to meet high standards in terms of longevity and resistance to corrosion. SFS optimized these fasteners and provides them to Solvatten, along with an annual financial contribution.

Media & Newsroom

Mit freundlichen Grüssen
Best regards

Lukas Graf
Valentina Dönz

Corporate Communications

SFS Group AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8, CH-9435 Heerbrugg
T +41 71 727 53 50
corporate.communications@sfs.com     
sfs.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: SFS Group Schweiz AG
Rosenbergsaustrasse 8
9435 Heerbrugg
Switzerland
Phone: +41717275151
E-mail: corporate.communications@sfs.com
Internet: www.sfs.com
ISIN: CH0239229302
Valor: 23922930
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1864857

 
End of News EQS News Service

1864857  22.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864857&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SFS AGmehr Nachrichten