|
19.10.2024 09:24:00
Should You Buy Apple Stock Before Oct. 31?
It hasn't been an easy year for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The iPhone maker faced several headwinds, including an antitrust lawsuit and slower sales of its most important device in China. Still, Apple's stock performance in 2024 hasn't been terrible, not by a long shot. The company's shares are up 20% year to date, barely trailing the S&P 500. How will Apple perform through the end of the year and beyond? The company's next quarterly update on Oct. 31 might move the needle one way or another.Let's find out whether it's worth purchasing Apple's shares before that date.One reason Apple did not perform well in the first part of the year is that investors and analysts saw that it was trailing its similarly sized fellow tech leaders in the important artificial intelligence (AI) industry. However, the company has never sought to be first to market. Apple has usually found ways to put its own ingenious spin on existing products and services to attract customers. In June, the company finally announced how it would integrate AI into its business.
