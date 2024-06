Should You Buy Nvidia at a New All-Time High?

Semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) returned with stellar results for the fiscal first quarter of 2025 (ending April 28, 2024). Revenue and earnings surged by an explosive 262% and 690% year over year, respectively. Data center revenue soared 427% year over year to $22.6 billion, and accounts for 87% of the company's first-quarter revenue.The growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips in the data center segment has undoubtedly played a major role in Nvidia 's blockbuster quarterly results and the dramatic increase in the company's valuation.Shares of Nvidia gained by nearly 129% so far in 2024 and have reached record-high levels. Can the stock go even higher or is it close to its peak?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel