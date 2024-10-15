Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
15.10.2024 10:00:00

Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before Oct. 17?

There's no denying the growing chorus of experts suggesting that artificial intelligence (AI) will change just about everything. Some veteran analysts and tech aficionados have gone so far as to suggest we're in the throes of the fourth industrial revolution. These sophisticated algorithms have the potential to dramatically increase productivity by automating time-consuming processes and streamlining a great many tasks.There are plenty of companies that have profited from the accelerating adoption of AI, but arguably none more than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company pioneered the graphics processing units (GPUs) that provide the computational horsepower that makes AI possible. Simply put, these computer chips can conduct lightning-fast mathematical calculations, which enables the creation and running of complex AI models.There have been any number of catalysts that sent the chipmaker higher, and this Thursday could mark yet another. Let's look at what's coming down the pike and whether it could signal (another) big move for Nvidia stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

