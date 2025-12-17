Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

17.12.2025 20:27:12

Should You Buy Palantir Before a Potential Stock Split?

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) had its initial public offering (IPO) in September 2020. The company sold its first round of public shares to institutional buyers and other investors for $7.50 per share and closed out its first day of trading priced at $9.50 per share.With the stock currently trading at roughly $179 per share, Palantir is up more than 1,790% since market close on the day of its IPO. Based on that incredible performance, investors may be wondering if the stock is worth buying ahead of a potential stock split.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
