Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
20.07.2026 19:06:44
Should You Buy Palantir Technologies Stock While It's Trading Below $140?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock may be struggling this year, but it's generated some incredible returns for investors. In each of the previous three years, it has more than doubled in value, on the way to becoming one of the most valuable tech companies in the world. A bit of a cool-off for this red-hot stock was likely overdue, so its 24% decline this year shouldn't be a huge surprise. Sooner or later, investors would inevitably be tempted to take profits. But with the tech stock trading below $140 and down about 35% from its 52-week high, is now a good time to buy it?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
16:03
|S&P 500-Titel Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Palantir von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Palantir mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.26
|Zittern an der Börse: Palantir-Aktie rutscht tiefer - Anleger werden nervöser (finanzen.at)
|
13.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel Palantir-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Palantir von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 am Mittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|Gewinne in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)