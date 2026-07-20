Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.07.2026 19:06:44

Should You Buy Palantir Technologies Stock While It's Trading Below $140?

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock may be struggling this year, but it's generated some incredible returns for investors. In each of the previous three years, it has more than doubled in value, on the way to becoming one of the most valuable tech companies in the world. A bit of a cool-off for this red-hot stock was likely overdue, so its 24% decline this year shouldn't be a huge surprise. Sooner or later, investors would inevitably be tempted to take profits. But with the tech stock trading below $140 and down about 35% from its 52-week high, is now a good time to buy it?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantir

mehr Nachrichten