Shoulder Innovations Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (SI) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $7.77 million or $0.38 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.79 million or $45.22 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net revenue in the fourth quarter increased 65% to $14.4 million, compared to $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was due to an increase in the number of implant systems sold, as well as an increase in the number of new customers.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 76.7%, compared to 77.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Shoulder Innovations expects net revenue for the full year 2026 to be in the range of $62 million to $65 million, representing growth of approximately 31% to 37% over full year 2025 net revenue.