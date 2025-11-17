Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Siegfried announces Chief Financial Officer transition



17-Nov-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules

Zofingen, November 17, 2025

July 1, 2026 Tania Micki to become Chief Financial Officer of Siegfried and to join the Executive Committee onJuly 1, 2026

Reto Suter will step down as CFO after nine successful years Siegfried (SIX: SFZN), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the transition of its Chief Financial Officer. As part of a long-term succession process, Tania Micki will join as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective July 1, 2026. She will succeed Reto Suter, who has served as CFO since 2017. Reto Suter will ensure a seamless transition during the hand-over period. Andreas Casutt, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "I am delighted to welcome Tania to Siegfried. She brings extensive experience across both finance and business operations, with a proven track record of delivering with impact. Tania's leadership will be important as we continue our growth trajectory and deliver long-term value for shareholders." Marcel Imwinkelried, Chief Executive Officer: "I’m truly excited that Tania will join our leadership team. Her mix of commercial and financial experience will be instrumental as we stay focused on executing our strategy EVOLVE+." Andreas Casutt: "I would like to thank Reto for his outstanding contributions to Siegfried. He was pivotal in Siegfried's transformation, the CEO transition and the delivery of superior shareholder returns." Marcel Imwinkelried: "I would like to thank Reto for his impactful leadership and his contributions, well beyond finance. I am grateful that he will be available for a thorough hand-over period." Tania Micki joins Siegfried from Tecan Group AG, where she has served as CFO since 2020. She brings more than 20 years of experience in finance leadership roles with listed international companies. Prior to Tecan, she held leadership positions at Sulzer, Monsanto and the Gate Group. Tania Micki has an MBA in general management from the INSEAD Business School (Fontainebleau, France) and graduated from ESCP (École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris), where she specialized in finance, auditing and accounting. Reto Suter joined Siegfried in 2017 as Chief Financial Officer and has played a key role in Siegfried’s journey of growth over the last nine years. In addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer, he is also responsible for IT and Cyber Security as well as for Strategic Procurement. Contact Financial analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2024, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.295 billion and employed on 31.12.2024 more than 3,800 people at thirteen sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN). Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.



Cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

Siegfried AG

Untere Brühlstrasse 4

4800 Zofingen, Switzerland



+41 62 746 11 11

info@siegfried.ch

www.siegfried.ch

End of Inside Information