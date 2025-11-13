Baidu.com Aktie

WKN: A0F5DE / ISIN: US0567521085

13.11.2025 17:38:32

Sierra Summit Just Dumped 129K Baidu Shares Valued At $11 Million: Should You Pay Attention?

SIERRA SUMMIT ADVISORS LLC fully exited its position in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), selling 128,915 shares for an estimated $11.06 million net change.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 12, 2025, SIERRA SUMMIT ADVISORS LLC sold all 128,915 shares of Baidu during the third quarter, removing its exposure to the Chinese technology company. The estimated net position change from this transaction was $11.06 million.The fund fully closed its Baidu stake, and the position is no longer reported in 13F assets under management. The position accounted for approximately 2.0% of the fund’s assets in the prior quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
