SIG Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

SIG Group AG holds 2026 Annual General Meeting



16.04.2026 / 18:06 CET/CEST





MEDIA RELEASE



April 16, 2026

SIG Group AG holds 2026 Annual General Meeting

At the 2026 Annual General Meeting held today, the shareholders of SIG Group AG (“SIG”) voted in favor of the majority of the proposals of the Board of Directors (“Board”).

248’656’809 votes or approximately 65 percent of SIG's share capital were represented in person or by proxy at the 2026 Annual General Meeting (“2026 AGM”), which was held today at SIG’s headquarters in Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland.

At the 2026 AGM, shareholders approved all proposals of the Board with the exception of the advisory vote on the 2025 Compensation Report.

All current board members standing for re-election were re-elected. Furthermore, Ola Rollén was re-elected as chair of the Board. The Board would like to sincerely thank Werner Bauer, who did not stand for re-election at the 2026 AGM, for his contributions during his service on the Board since SIG’s IPO in 2018 and on the advisory board from 2015 until the IPO.

Ola Rollén, SIG’s Chair, commented: “We are pleased that shareholders supported the large majority of the Board’s proposals and reaffirmed their trust in the Board. At the same time, we take the shareholder advisory vote on the compensation report very seriously. 2025 was a special year that called for special solutions to safeguard shareholder value. The Board sees this as a one-off occasion in a very tough year and remains committed to a pay-for-performance remuneration policy.”



Investor contact

Christoph Ladner

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +41 52 543 1391

Email: christoph.ladner@sig.biz

Media contact

Andreas Hildenbrand

Lemongrass Communications

Tel: +41 44 202 5238

Email: andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

About SIG

SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better – better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business, and we strive to create a regenerative food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The skills and experience of our approximately 9,700 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 100 countries. In 2025, SIG produced around 54 billion packs and generated €3.2 billion in revenue. SIG has an AAA ESG rating by MSCI, a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and is included in the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.sig.biz