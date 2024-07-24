Silicon Labs Guides Q3 Adj. Loss In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, wireless technology firm Silicon Labs Inc. (SLAB) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company expects loss in a range of $0.95 to $01.25 per share and adjusted loss in a range of $0.10 to $0.30 per share on revenues between $160 million and $170 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.18 per share on revenues of $172.76 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

