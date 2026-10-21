SKF Group Aktie

SKF Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852608 / ISIN: SE0000108227

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.10.2026 08:32:57

SKF Earnings Up In Q3

(RTTNews) - SKF AB (SKF-B.ST), a Swedish engineering and manufacturing company, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net profit increased to SEK 1.78 billion from SEK 1.29 billion in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were SEK 3.74 versus SEK 2.67 last year.

Adjusted net profit increased to SEK 1.84 billion from SEK 1.67 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were SEK 3.88 versus SEK 3.52 last year.

Adjusted operating profit jumped to SEK 2.85 billion from SEK 2.55 billion in the same period a year ago.

Operating profit surged to SEK 2.78 billion from SEK 2.17 billion in the last year.

Net sales increased to SEK 17.47 billion from SEK 16.56 billion in the previous year.

The company expects organic sales in its continuing operations to strengthen somewhat year-over-year in the fourth quarter, while market volatility and uncertainty remain high.

On Tuesday, AB SKF closed trading 0.18% higher at $273 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SKF Group (B, Fria)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SKF Group (B, Fria)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SKF Group (B, Fria) 23,57 -2,60% SKF Group (B, Fria)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX sackt letztlich kräftig ab -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- Wall Street schließlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen sinken schließlich deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es deutlich abwärts, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus bewegte. Die Wall Street notierte uneins. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen