SKF Group Aktie
WKN: 852608 / ISIN: SE0000108227
|
21.10.2026 08:32:57
SKF Earnings Up In Q3
(RTTNews) - SKF AB (SKF-B.ST), a Swedish engineering and manufacturing company, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the third quarter compared with the previous year.
For the third quarter, net profit increased to SEK 1.78 billion from SEK 1.29 billion in the previous year.
Basic earnings per share were SEK 3.74 versus SEK 2.67 last year.
Adjusted net profit increased to SEK 1.84 billion from SEK 1.67 billion in the previous year.
Adjusted earnings per share were SEK 3.88 versus SEK 3.52 last year.
Adjusted operating profit jumped to SEK 2.85 billion from SEK 2.55 billion in the same period a year ago.
Operating profit surged to SEK 2.78 billion from SEK 2.17 billion in the last year.
Net sales increased to SEK 17.47 billion from SEK 16.56 billion in the previous year.
The company expects organic sales in its continuing operations to strengthen somewhat year-over-year in the fourth quarter, while market volatility and uncertainty remain high.
On Tuesday, AB SKF closed trading 0.18% higher at $273 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SKF Group (B, Fria)
Analysen zu SKF Group (B, Fria)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SKF Group (B, Fria)
|23,57
|-2,60%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX sackt letztlich kräftig ab -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- Wall Street schließlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen sinken schließlich deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es deutlich abwärts, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus bewegte. Die Wall Street notierte uneins. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.