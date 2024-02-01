SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

SoftwareOne to host its Capital Markets Day 2024 on 15 February 2024



Media Release

SoftwareOne to host its Capital Markets Day 2024 on 15 February 2024

Stans, Switzerland I 1 February 2024 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, is pleased to invite analysts, investors, and media* to attend its Capital Markets Day 2024 on Thursday, 15 February 2024, from 14:00 CET onwards. The event will be held in a hybrid format, with the option to attend in person at the Circle Convention Centre – Zurich Airport, or virtually via a live webcast.

During the Capital Markets Day, CEO Brian Duffy and CFO Rodolfo Savitzky will provide participants with deeper insights into the company’s strategy for driving strong value creation, as well as providing outlook for 2024 and medium-term guidance. They will also present SoftwareOne’s financial results for 2023.

Please register at SoftwareOne Capital Markets Day 2024, and indicate whether you would like to attend in person or join the live webcast.

The presentations will be available for on-demand viewing after the live event at Investor Relations | SoftwareOne.

*Media will be able to attend virtually only

Agenda

Registration and coffee Vision 2026: A new chapter of growth Brian Duffy, CEO Portfolio and innovation Bernd Schlotter, President Software & Cloud Customer impact Rohit Nagarajan, CRO Coffee Break Talent Julia Braun, CHRO Value creation Rodolfo Savitzky, CFO Recap, Q&A and Closing Brian Duffy, all presenters Apero

We look forward to welcoming you to our Capital Markets Day 2024!

CONTACT

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

FGS Global, Media Relations

Tel. +41 44 562 14 99, press.softwareone@fgsglobal.com

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organisations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernise their workloads and applications – and in parallel, to navigate and optimise the resulting software and cloud changes – SoftwareONE unlocks the value of technology. The company’s 9,250 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with sales and delivery capabilities in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com

SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group’s future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group’s ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.