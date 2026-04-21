Sonoco Products Reports Increase In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Sonoco Products (SON) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $68 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $54 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $119 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $1.67 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

Sonoco Products earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $68 Mln. vs. $54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $1.67 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.80 To $ 6.20 Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.25 B To $ 7.75 B