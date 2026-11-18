On its fourth-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 10, 2026, Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) announced a return to annual revenue growth. Long-term investors should care because the business is shifting focus from individual hardware items to an integrated home system platform. Three things management said stand out.

Management designs hardware and software to operate as a single system, encouraging existing owners to add devices over time. That ecosystem effect generated 44% of new product registrations from existing households during fiscal 2026.

The company introduced Sonos Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open interface that connects third-party artificial intelligence (AI) agents directly to home audio systems. This strategy allows users to integrate their preferred AI tools rather than restricting them to a single ecosystem.

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