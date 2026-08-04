SOPHiA GENETICS Collaborates With AstraZeneca To Develop Precision Oncology Companion Diagnostics

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) announced a new global collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) to develop, validate, and deploy two companion diagnostics supporting precision oncology therapies.

The collaboration will bring together SOPHiA GENETICS's decentralized clinical trial assays and companion diagnostic capabilities to AstraZeneca therapies.

As part of the deal, SOPHiA will develop its Solid Tumor application into a decentralized companion diagnostic. It will also develop and validate its Hematological Oncology application to support a companion diagnostic program for patients with blood cancer.

"We believe these programs are what that future looks like in practice. Bringing the right therapy to the right patient, in any country and any laboratory, is the work that will define the next generation of precision medicine," said Ross Muken, CEO, SOPHiA GENETICS.

In the pre-market hours, SOPH is trading at $5.88, up 3.34 percent on the Nasdaq.