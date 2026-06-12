SpaceX Aktie
WKN DE: SPACEX / ISIN: NETSPACEX001
|
12.06.2026 17:04:49
SpaceX Commences Trading On Nasdaq After Record $75 Billion IPO
(RTTNews) - Much-awaited shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) have finally begun trading on the Nasdaq at $135 per share following the company's initial public offering (IPO) of 555.56 million Class A common shares, priced at $135 each. However, a recent Wall Street Journal report suggests that the stock's opening price could be revised upward to between $170 and $175.
The Texas-based company raised a record-breaking $75 billion through the IPO, achieving a market capitalization of approximately $1.77 trillion. The milestone makes SpaceX the seventh most valuable company in the United States and turns its Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, into the world's first trillionaire.
As part of the offering, which is expected to close on June 15, SpaceX has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 83.33 million Class A common shares at the IPO price.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SpaceX
|
08.06.26
|Alphabet-Aktie im Minus: Google kauft monatlich Rechenleistung bei Musks SpaceX (dpa-AFX)
|
06.06.26
|Anlagechancen rund um SpaceX: Diese Aktien sollten Anleger jetzt kennen (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.26
|Rückschlag für SpaceX-Aktie: Schnelle S&P-500-Aufnahme vorerst vom Tisch (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.26
|Rückenwind für SpaceX: Bekannter NVIDIA-Unterstützer sieht großes Potenzial in der "Space Frontier" (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.26