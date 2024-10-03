|
04.10.2024 00:56:13
Spirit In Talks With Bondholders On Potential Bankruptcy Filing After JetBlue Merger Fails : Report
(RTTNews) - Spirit Airlines (SAVE) is currently in discussions with bondholders about the terms of a possible bankruptcy filing following its unsuccessful merger with JetBlue Airways, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the situation.
According to the report, the budget airline has also been considering restructuring its balance sheet through an out-of-court process. However, recent conversations have shifted towards securing support from bondholders and other creditors for a Chapter 11 filing. The timing of such a filing, should it happen, wouldn't be imminent.
SAVE closed Thursday's regular trading at $2.24 down $0.08 or 3.45%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $0.60 or 26.87%.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spirit Airlines Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.05.24
|Ausblick: Spirit Airlines zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.24
|Verschiebung der Airbus-Bestellung und Pilotenbeurlaubung bei Spirit Airlines - Aktien grün (Dow Jones)