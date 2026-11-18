On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 13, 2026, Stantec (NYSE:STN) reported a 9.4% increase in third-quarter net revenue to $1.9 billion. The firm resolved first-half project delays in the U.S. as public infrastructure work moved forward. That steady execution supports expanding profit margins and long-term earnings visibility. Three things management said stand out.

U.S. organic growth accelerated as stalled infrastructure projects finally secured the required funding and entered active development. Management expects this momentum to continue into the final quarter of the year.

Operating margins expanded as management controlled administrative spending and scaled its global delivery center (an offshore support hub that lowers project execution costs). Operational consistency across regional units allowed the business to capture higher profits from existing revenue.

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