Starbucks Adds Coffee Farms In Costa Rica And Guatemala - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Starbucks announced an expansion of collaborative coffee innovation network. The company added farms located in Guatemala and Costa Rica with future farm investments in Africa and Asia. The new farms in Costa Rica and Guatemala will both study hybrid coffee varieties under different elevations and soil conditions. Starbucks said it will have a coffee innovation network spanning the three main growing regions of the Coffee Belt - Latin America, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

"Through these innovation farms, we will develop solutions that will not only improve coffee productivity and quality but also empower farmers with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in a changing world and challenging climate," said Roberto Vega, Starbucks vice president of Global Coffee Agronomy, R&D and Sustainability.