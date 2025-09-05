Starbucks Revamps Cafes With Inclusive Designs To Win Back Customers

(RTTNews) - Starbucks is betting that a more inviting, inclusive café experience can help revive its struggling U.S. business.

The coffee giant announced plans to "uplift" 1,000 stores by the end of 2026, prioritizing cozier interiors and accessibility improvements over major new builds or large-scale renovations. Each update will cost about $150,000, with stores staying open during the work.

The redesigns are aimed at restoring Starbucks' reputation as a "third place" a communal spot between home and work a role the brand has lost in recent years as it removed seats, cut electrical outlets, and leaned heavily into mobile ordering.

Under CEO Brian Niccol, who took the helm earlier this year, the company is reversing many of those choices, including a pledge to bring back 30,000 seats across its U.S. stores.

New design features vary by location but share a common goal: creating warmer, more inclusive spaces. Updates include softer lighting for customers with light sensitivity, movable tables accessible to wheelchair users, additional seating, rugs to dampen noise, and the return of outlets to support students and remote workers. Leather seating, live plants, and decorative elements reflecting local communities are also part of the refreshed aesthetic.

"We're uplifting more than 1,000 coffeehouses, blending our global heritage with local relevance to create spaces that are immersive, inclusive, and deeply human," said Dawn Clark, senior vice president of coffeehouse design and concepts.

The first phase has begun in New York and Southern California, with more locations to follow nationwide. By reshaping its stores into more comfortable gathering spaces, Starbucks hopes to not only attract a broader customer base but also reignite the sense of community that once defined its brand.