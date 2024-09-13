|
13.09.2024 10:51:00
Step Aside, Nvidia: Billionaires Are Selling It in Favor of 2 Other High-Growth Stock-Split Stocks
Although artificial intelligence (AI) has been all the rage on Wall Street since 2023 began, excitement surrounding stock splits has given AI a run for its money this year.A stock split gives publicly traded companies the ability to superficially alter their share price and outstanding share count by the same magnitude. Splits are surface-scratching in the sense that they don't change a company's market cap or in any way affect underlying operating performance.Although there are two types of stock splits -- forward and reverse -- investors usually gravitate to companies conducting forward splits. This type of split is designed to lower a company's share price to make it more nominally affordable for investors who are unable to purchase fractional shares through their broker. Companies enacting forward splits are usually outpacing their competition from an execution and innovation standpoint.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
