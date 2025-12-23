Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
|
23.12.2025 22:42:18
Stock Market Today, Dec. 23: Novo Nordisk Surges After FDA Approves Oral Wegovy Weight Loss Pill
Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), which develops and markets diabetes and obesity treatments, closed Tuesday’s session at $51.61, up 7.30% after U.S. approval of its once-daily oral Wegovy weight-loss pill. Novo Nordisk IPO'd in 1981 and has grown 32,156% since going public. Trading volume reached 65 million shares, coming in about 283% above its three-month average of 16 million shares.Tuesday’s catalysts centered on the FDA’s approval of Novo Nordisk’s oral Wegovy GLP-1 pill and its broader impact on healthcare stocks, and investors are watching how quickly demand scales in U.S. self-pay channels. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.46% to close at 6,910, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.57% to finish at 23,562. Pharmaceuticals peers showed mixed moves, with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) slipping 0.5% and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) gaining 1.7%, as investors weighed competitive positioning in obesity treatments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
