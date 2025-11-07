Strategy Aktie

Strategy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
07.11.2025 14:52:50

Strategy Inc Prices IPO Of 7.75 Mln Preferred Stock At 80 EUR/share

(RTTNews) - Strategy Inc (MSTR), a bitcoin treasury company, Friday announced that it is pricing its initial public offering of 7.75 million 10% Series A Perpetual Stream Preferred Stock or STRE stock at 80 EUR per share.

The issuance and sale of the STRE stock will settle on November 13.

The company expects net proceeds of around 608.8 million euro or $702.2 million and will be used towards working capital and general corporate purposes which includes the acquisition of bitcoin.

The stock will accumulate cumulative dividends at a rate of 10 percent per annum on the stated amount which is 100 euro per share of STRE stock. Regular dividends will also be payable solely in cash as and when declared by the company.

Barclays Bank PLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Moelis & Company LLC, SG Americas Securities, LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, Canaccord Genuity LLC and StoneX Financial Inc. are serving as the joint book runners for this offering.

In pre-market activity, MSTR shares were trading at $226.70, down 4.51% on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Strategy (ex MicroStrategy) 208,80 0,58% Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:07 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04:31 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen