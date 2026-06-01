Summit Midstream Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A40J3V / ISIN: US86614G1013
|
01.06.2026 14:33:15
Summit Midstream Board Authorizes $35 Mln Stock Buyback Program
(RTTNews) - U.S. pipeline operator Summit Midstream Corporation (SMC) on Monday said its board authorized a program to repurchase up to $35 million of its common stock, the company's first buyback plan.
Chief Executive Heath Deneke said the authorization reflects confidence in Summit's financial strength after repaying all arrears on its Series A Preferred Stock. The company cited its free cash flow and financial flexibility.
Repurchases may be made in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or block purchases, including under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, Summit said.
In pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of Summit Midstream were up 5.82 percent, changing hands at $28.20, after closing Friday's regular session 3.13 percent lower.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Summit Midstream Corporation Registered Shs
|
10.05.26
|Ausblick: Summit Midstream stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.03.26
|Ausblick: Summit Midstream präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)