Swiss Prime Site: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting of Swiss Prime Site in Zug, 51'158'018 shares or 66.68% of the registered share capital with voting rights were represented.

Approval of the annual financial statements 2023 and the distribution of CHF 3.40

The annual financial statements 2023 were approved by the Annual General Meeting. The distribution proposed by the Board of Directors of CHF 3.40 gross (CHF 2.805 net) per registered share was also confirmed. This is composed of an ordinary dividend from net profit of CHF 1.70 gross per registered share (CHF 1.105 net after deduction of 35% withholding tax) and a withholding tax-exempt distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 1.70 per registered share. The proposed ordinary dividend and withholding tax-exempt distribution will be paid on 28 March 2024 in the amount of CHF 2.805 net per registered share entitled to dividends.

Approval of all resolutions relating to compensation

The Annual General Meeting endorsed the Compensation Report 2023 of Swiss Prime Site AG in a consultative vote. Furthermore, in two separate binding votes, the shareholders approved the total 2024 compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and for the Executive Board.

Detlef Trefzger elected to the Board of Directors, other members re-elected

Detlef Trefzger was newly elected to the Board of Directors of Swiss Prime Site. The Annual General Meeting approved the re-election of Board of Directors members Barbara Knoflach, Gabrielle Nater-Bass, Brigitte Walter, Ton Büchner, Reto Conrad and Thomas Studhalter for a further term in office until the Annual General Meeting 2025. Ton Büchner was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Committees will be composed as follows for the new term of office: The Audit Committee consists of Thomas Studhalter (Chairman), Brigitte Walter and Reto Conrad. The Nomination and Compensation Committee comprises Gabrielle Nater-Bass (Chairwoman), Barbara Knoflach and Detlef Trefzger. The Investment Committee consists of Barbara A. Knoflach (Chairwoman), Brigitte Walter and Reto Conrad. The Sustainability Committee is formed by Ton Büchner (Chairman), Barbara Knoflach and Detlef Trefzger.