Take-Two Announces Pricing Of Approx. 2.83 Mln Shares Of Secondary Offering

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) announced the pricing of an underwritten public secondary offering of approximately 2.83 million shares of its common stock held by Embracer Group AB at $154.50 per share.

These shares were originally issued to Embracer Group AB on June 11, 2024, as part of the Company's acquisition of The Gearbox Entertainment Company, Inc.

The offering consists of a resale of existing secondary shares and Take-Two will not receive any proceeds from this sale.

The closing of the offering is expected to take place on June 14, 2024, pending customary closing conditions, with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC serving as the sole underwriter.