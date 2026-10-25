Teck Strike Action Begins At Highland Valley Copper Operations

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK, TECK-A.TO, TECK-B.TO) announced that strike action by United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7619 has commenced at its Highland Valley Copper (HVC) operations in British Columbia.

The mining company said operations are continuing at a reduced capacity, with the overall impact on copper production dependent on the duration of the labor action. Teck has implemented contingency measures aimed at maintaining safe operations and environmental management throughout the strike period.

Teck stated that it remains committed to reaching a collective agreement with the union that is fair and reasonable for employees while also supporting the long-term viability of the Highland Valley Copper operation, one of Canada's largest copper mines.

The company did not provide an estimate of the potential production impact but said it will continue to prioritize the safety of its workforce and responsible site management during the labor dispute.