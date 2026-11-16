Telus CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 918447 / ISIN: CA87971M1032
|
16.11.2026 13:55:53
TELUS To Evaluate Québecor Proposal
(RTTNews) - TELUS (T.TO, TU) confirmed that its Board has received an unsolicited, non-binding, and conditional proposal from Québecor (QBR_B.TO) regarding a transaction that would result in Québecor acquiring TELUS. The TELUS Board has formed a Special Committee of independent directors and engaged both financial and legal advisors to evaluate the Québecor proposal. Also, the Special Committee is exploring other strategic alternatives available to TELUS to maximize value for the company and its stakeholders. The Board stated that it has full confidence in TELUS' newly appointed President and CEO, Victor Dodig, and in the management team to execute on TELUS' strategic plan.
On June 26, 2026, Quebecor submitted a written, non-binding proposal to TELUS. On November 9, 2026, Quebecor submitted an enhanced proposal. Under Quebecor's proposal, TELUS shareholders would receive C$6.35 in cash and 0.1700 Class B shares of Quebecor for each TELUS share. The proposal represents approximately C$19.45 per share. Under the terms of the proposal, TELUS shareholders will become shareholders of Quebecor.
At prior close on Toronto, TELUS shares were trading at C$12.14.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Telus CorpShs
|
05.11.26
|Ausblick: Telus zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Telus stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.26
|Ausblick: Telus mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Telus legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Telus CorpShs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Telus CorpShs
|8,46
|9,43%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX fallen letztlich zurück -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel ebenso zurück. An der Wall Street geht es zum Wochenstart nach unten. Zum Wochenbeginn ging es an den Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich abwärts.