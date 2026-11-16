Telus CorpShs Aktie

Telus CorpShs ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918447 / ISIN: CA87971M1032

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16.11.2026 13:55:53

TELUS To Evaluate Québecor Proposal

(RTTNews) - TELUS (T.TO, TU) confirmed that its Board has received an unsolicited, non-binding, and conditional proposal from Québecor (QBR_B.TO) regarding a transaction that would result in Québecor acquiring TELUS. The TELUS Board has formed a Special Committee of independent directors and engaged both financial and legal advisors to evaluate the Québecor proposal. Also, the Special Committee is exploring other strategic alternatives available to TELUS to maximize value for the company and its stakeholders. The Board stated that it has full confidence in TELUS' newly appointed President and CEO, Victor Dodig, and in the management team to execute on TELUS' strategic plan.

On June 26, 2026, Quebecor submitted a written, non-binding proposal to TELUS. On November 9, 2026, Quebecor submitted an enhanced proposal. Under Quebecor's proposal, TELUS shareholders would receive C$6.35 in cash and 0.1700 Class B shares of Quebecor for each TELUS share. The proposal represents approximately C$19.45 per share. Under the terms of the proposal, TELUS shareholders will become shareholders of Quebecor.

At prior close on Toronto, TELUS shares were trading at C$12.14.

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Telus CorpShs 8,46 9,43% Telus CorpShs

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