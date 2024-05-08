Teva And Medincell Say Phase 3 SOLARIS Study In Schizophrenia Met Primary Goal

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), and Medincell Wednesday said the Phase 3 SOLARIS study evaluating TEV-'749 in adult patients with schizophrenia met its primary goal.

The study achieved clinically meaningful and statistically significant reductions for the high, medium, and low dose groups versus placebo in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score, a widely used assessment tool for schizophrenia symptom severity.

Further, TEV-'749 was well tolerated, with no incidence of post-injection delirium/sedation syndrome (PDSS) observed to date.

The long-term safety of TEV-'749 and incidence of PDSS are also being evaluated in the SOLARIS open-label study with safety data topline readout expected in the second half of 2024.