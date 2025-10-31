Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie
Teva Recalls Over 580,000 Bottles Of Blood Pressure Drug Over Cancer Risk Concern
(RTTNews) - Over half a million bottles of the blood pressure drug prazosin hydrochloride have been recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because of potential contamination with a chemical that causes cancer.
The FDA announced earlier this month that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, based in New Jersey, and Amerisource Health Services voluntarily recalled more than 580,000 bottles of prazosin capsules in different strengths. Products distributed all over the country are impacted by the recall.
A drug called prazosin, which relaxes blood vessels, is frequently prescribed to lower blood pressure and to treat PTSD-related nightmares and sleep problems.
With a remote chance of serious harm, the FDA categorized the recall as a Class II risk, which means exposure to the drug could result in short-term or medically reversible adverse health effects. According to the agency, certain impacted lots might have nitrosamine impurities, which are substances that can develop during production or storage and are thought to be cancerous.
To prevent the possibility of contamination in pharmaceuticals and guarantee the security of the American drug supply, the FDA stated that it is still keeping an eye on things and collaborating with manufacturers.
