Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie

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WKN: 883035 / ISIN: US8816242098

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29.04.2026 12:58:04

Teva To Acquire Emalex Biosciences For $700 Mln Upfront

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Emalex Biosciences for up to $900 million.

The acquisition adds Emalex's lead asset, ecopipam, to Teva's portfolio, which is proposed for the treatment of pediatric Tourette syndrome. A Phase 3 study had met its primary endpoint, and an NDA submission is expected in the second half of 2026.

Under the agreement, Emalex shareholders will receive $700 million in cash upfront and may receive up to an additional $200 million in commercial milestone payments, along with sales-based royalties.

Teva plans to fund the upfront payment using cash on hand and said it aims to mitigate the near-term margin impact while remaining on track to meet its 2027 financial targets.

The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2026.

Teva shares were up more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $31.62 on Tuesday.

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