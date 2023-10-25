The Boeing Co. Q3 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$1.64 billion, or -$2.70 per share. This compares with -$3.28 billion, or -$5.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.09 billion or -$3.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $18.10 billion from $15.96 billion last year.

The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$1.64 Bln. vs. -$3.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$2.70 vs. -$5.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$2.79 -Revenue (Q3): $18.10 Bln vs. $15.96 Bln last year.