25.10.2023 13:33:51

The Boeing Co. Q3 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$1.64 billion, or -$2.70 per share. This compares with -$3.28 billion, or -$5.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.09 billion or -$3.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $18.10 billion from $15.96 billion last year.

The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$1.64 Bln. vs. -$3.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$2.70 vs. -$5.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$2.79 -Revenue (Q3): $18.10 Bln vs. $15.96 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten