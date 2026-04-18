Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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18.04.2026 10:07:32
The Nasdaq Just Did Something It Hasn't Done Since 2020, and Here's What Could Happen Next
The Nasdaq-100 stock market index tracks the performance of the top 100 companies (by value) listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, excluding banks and other financial institutions. As a result, it has a high degree of exposure to powerhouse artificial intelligence (AI) stocks like Nvidia. The index was recently down by as much as 12% from its peak, as investors weighed the impact of soaring oil prices on consumer spending, corporate earnings, and the broader economy. But the conflict between the U.S. and Iran, which triggered the spike in oil, is currently winding down, and the stock market has already exploded to new highs. Here's a brief timeline of events:The Nasdaq-100 logged a blistering gain of 17% between March 30 and April 17, which was the highest return over 13 trading days (excluding weekends and holidays) since March 23 to April 9, 2020, when global markets were recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic sell-off. Here's what could happen next. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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