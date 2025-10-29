Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
29.10.2025 08:30:00
The Stock Market Faces Make-or-Break Tests: The Fed's Interest-Rate Decision and Earnings From Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has added 17% this year, despite economic headwinds surrounding the Trump administration's trade policies. As of Oct. 12, 2025, the index has been in a bull market for three years, but the momentum could stall, depending on the outcome of several crucial events this week.First, The Federal Reserve will announce its interest-rate decision after the conclusion of a two-day meeting on Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. ET. Chair Jerome Powell will provide additional context on the central bank's monetary policy during a speech shortly thereafter.Second, big tech companies Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) will announce financial results after the market close on Oct. 29, followed by reports from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) after the market close on Oct. 30. Here's how those events could move the stock market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
