These Biotech Stocks Hit New Highs, Did You Reap The Rewards?

(RTTNews) - Every investor aspires to see the stocks in their portfolio deliver substantial returns. Though trading is a game of probabilities, with both wins and losses, some investors manage to hit the jackpot.

The following compilation represents a selection of stocks featured on our website that reached new 52-week high levels during the current week. However, please note that this list is not comprehensive and does not encompass all the stocks that achieved this milestone.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

Protagonist is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with multiple assets having billion-dollar market potential.

The company has a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Takeda for investigational drug Rusfertide under development for polycythemia vera and other blood disorders. A phase III trial evaluating Rusfertide in polycythemia vera, dubbed VERIFY, is underway, and top-line data for the study's 32-week primary efficacy endpoint is anticipated by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Next up is JNJ-2113 (formerly known as PN-235), being developed pursuant to the license and collaboration agreement between Protagonist and Janssen Biotech Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. JNJ-2113 is under phase III trials in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and in a phase IIb trial in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

PTGX was featured on our site on Mar.7, 2023, when it was trading around $16.97. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $34.02, reflecting an impressive 100% gain from our published price.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)

Calliditas is a Sweden-based commercial-stage biopharma company developing novel treatments for orphan indications with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's lead drug is Nefecon, marketed under the brand name Tarpeyo, to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The drug, which was granted accelerated approval by the FDA in Dec.2021, received full approval in Dec.2023.

Tarpeyo is also marketed in EEA, Switzerland and the UK under the brand name Kinpeygo. In the EU, Kinpeygo was granted conditional marketing authorisation in July 2022, and awaits the full approval in August of this year.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, net sales of Tarpeyo were $26.8 million compared to $17.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Preliminary net sales of Tarpeyo for the second quarter of 2024, are estimated to be $25.5 million compared to $25 million in the second quarter of 2023.

CALT was featured on our site on Mar.13, 2023, when it was trading around $22.60. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $41.41, and that implies a gain of 83% from our published price.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK)

Stoke is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing RNA-based medicines. Its lead drug candidate is STK-001, which is in clinical testing for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy.

The company is planning to meet with regulatory agencies to discuss its plans for a randomized, controlled registrational study for STK-001 and an update related to this is expected in the second half of 2024.

Our site featured STOK on Apr.14, 2023, when its trading price was hovering around $8.77. Remarkably, the stock closed at $15.21 yesterday, reflecting a 73% upswing in value from our published price.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company, whose ENHANZE drug delivery technology is licensed to pharma and biotech companies, including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics, ViiV Healthcare and Chugai Pharmaceutical.

The company commercializes specialty products like adjuvant Hylenex; testosterone replacement therapies like XYOSTED and TLANDO; and NOCDURNA, which is indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least two times per night to urinate. Revenue is also generated from ENHANZE collaborations and from the sales and/or royalties of its approved products.

For full year 2024, the company anticipates total revenue of $935 million to $1,015 million, representing growth of 13% to 22% over 2023, primarily driven by increases in royalty revenue, collaboration revenue and growth in product sales from XYOSTED.

Our site featured HALO on July 13, 2023, when its trading price was around $37.55. The stock closed at $51.44 yesterday, reflecting a decent gain of 37% from our published price.

PepGen Inc. (PEPG)

PepGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological disorders. The lead drug candidate is PGN-EDO51, under phase II testing for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Also in the pipeline is PGN-EDODM1, under phase I trial for Myotonic Dystrophy 1.

The company anticipates reporting preliminary data from the phase I trial of PGN-EDODM1, dubbed FREEDOM-DM1 in the second half of 2024.

We highlighted PEPG on our site on Oct.12, 2023, when it was trading around $5.23. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $17.34, marking an impressive gain of 231% from our published price.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

Agios Pharma, pioneering therapies for rare diseases, is a commercial-stage company. Its flagship drug is Mitapivat, approved for the treatment of hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase deficiency in the U.S., EU and Great Britain, under the brand name Pyrukynd.

Early this month, Agios announced that its phase III study of Mitapivat in adults with transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia, dubbed ENERGIZE-T, met the primary endpoint of transfusion reduction response.

AGIO was trading around $21.20 when it was highlighted on our site on Nov.3, 2023. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $47.80, implying a gain of 125% from our published price.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX)

Vertex Pharma is a global biotechnology company that has approved medicines for cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.

For full year 2024, the company expects total product revenue to be in the range of $10.55 billion to $10.75 billion. The product revenue was $9.87 billion in 2023.

VRTX was featured on our site on Jan.3, 2024, when it was trading around $412.43, The stock closed yesterday's trading at $485.53, implying a decent gain of 17% from our published price.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is a commercial biopharmaceutical company developing specialty plasma-derived products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in immune compromised and other patients at risk for infection.

When reporting first quarter financial results last month, the company made significant increases to both top- and bottom-line projections for 2024 and 2025.

The total revenue for full year 2024 is now expected to be more than $355 million, up from its prior guidance of over $330 million. The total revenue was $258 million in 2023.

Looking ahead to 2025, the total revenue is now projected to be more than $410 million, up from its earlier estimate of over $380 million.

We featured ADMA on our site on Feb.15, 2024, when it was trading around $5.36. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $10.58, reflecting an impressive 97% upswing from our published price.

Insmed Inc. (INSM)

Insmed is a revenue-generating global biopharmaceutical company. Its lead drug Arikayce is indicated for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease in adults who have limited or no alternative treatment options.

For full year 2024, the company expects global Arikayce revenue to be in the range of $340 million to $360 million. The drug generated revenue of $305.2 million in 2023.

We highlighted INSM on our site on Mar.25, 2024, when it was trading around $26.52. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $57.17, marking a substantial 115% increase from our published price.

Rezolute Inc. (RZLT)

Rezolute is developing a drug for diabetic macular edema by the name RZ402.

Last month, the company reported positive topline results from its phase II clinical study of RZ402 in patients with DME who are naïve to or have received limited anti-vascular growth factor (anti-VEGF) injections.

We featured RZLT on our site on Apr.1, 2024, when it was trading around $2.68. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $5.59, exhibiting a notable 108% rally from our published price.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Arcturus is a global messenger RNA medicine company. Its lead product Kostaive, a self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for primary vaccination and booster for adults 18 years and older, developed in partnership with CSL, is expected to be launched in Japan this year. The vaccine was approved by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare last November.

The company also has two wholly owned mRNA therapeutic candidates in clinical development - ARCT-032 for Cystic Fibrosis and ARCT-810 for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency.

New Phase 1b interim data for ARCT-032 will be presented at European Cystic Fibrosis Conference today.

ARCT was featured on our site on Apr.9, 2024, when it was trading around $30.83. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $42.60, representing a gain of 38% from our published price.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

Novavax is a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M adjuvant. This Covid-vaccine maker signed a licensing deal worth $1.2 billion with Sanofi last month.

For the first quarter ended Mar.31, 2024, total revenue was $94 million, compared to $81 million in the same period in 2023.

Novavax is aiming to deliver JN.1 protein-based non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine this Fall.

We profiled NVAX on our site on May 13, 2024, when it was trading around $9.69. Yesterday's closing price of $19.56 implies a 101% appreciation from our published price.