Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.12.2025 12:42:00

Think Eli Lilly Is Expensive? This Metric Says Otherwise.

Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) share price has soared over the past five years (up 530%). In fact, it's hard to find a single pharmaceutical giant that has performed better over this period. However, some might think that the company's stock is no longer worth buying at current levels. After all, Eli Lilly stock is trading at 27 times forward earnings. That's meaningfully higher than the 18.3 average for the healthcare sector.But Eli Lilly's shares do remain attractive. Let's look into one metric that strongly suggests so.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eli Lillymehr Nachrichten