This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is Outperforming Nvidia. Can It Keep Doing So?

Share prices of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) have taken off since the beginning of June, with impressive gains of 22% as of this writing. There are a couple of reasons behind the cybersecurity specialist's robust rally that helped it outpace one of the hottest stocks on the market during this period: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).It's worth noting that CrowdStrike's gains over the past month are almost double the 11% jump that Nvidia stock has registered. Much of the jump can be attributed to the cybersecurity company delivering impressive fiscal 2025 first-quarter results (for the three months ended April 30) at the start of June. CrowdStrike beat Wall Street's expectations and raised its fiscal 2025 guidance.The company's impressive results were followed by news that it would join the S&P 500 index, and that gave the stock another shot in the arm. These positive developments go a long way to explaining why CrowdStrike stock is up nearly 50% in 2024.