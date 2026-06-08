HANDS CORPORATION Aktie
WKN DE: A2DHZ2 / ISIN: KR7143210003
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08.06.2026 08:30:00
This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Investment Type -- Hands Down
For a man with an estimated net worth of $149 billion, Warren Buffett has a remarkably simple investment strategy. Buffett, the retired CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is all about identifying undervalued assets and holding them for the long term. There's nothing flashy about Buffett's approach, which makes his level of success all the more impressive. Image source: Getty Images.Buffett has repeatedly told Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that, for the average investor, the ideal choice is to buy a low-cost S&P 500 index fund and hold it for the long term. Non-professional investors can benefit from a fund that tracks the performance of 500 large U.S. companies and is widely viewed as a snapshot of the overall U.S. stock market and economy. As Buffett sees it, investing in an S&P 500 index fund is essentially betting on the U.S. and its long-term economic growth. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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